Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Morningside Park Area of Inglewood - Be near everything wonderful happening in the City. This 3 bedroom home features 2 remodeled bathrooms, hardwood floors, a large kitchen, and a sparkling pool with a cute pool house to enjoy our warm summers. Home is located on a large 6852SF corner lot with lush green grass in the front yard. House is being prepped. More photos coming soon.



