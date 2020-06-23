3003 W 79th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely large home in a wonderful family neighborhood. This home consist of 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Formal living room and dining room with plenty of space for your furniture. The bright inviting kitchen has new wood floors, plenty of cabinet space that is opened to a family room/den or office, you choose how to utilize this space. Long Hallway leads to bedrooms. All bedrooms have nice large closets. Master suite is very large and bright with vaulted ceilings. Large Master bath has dual pedestal sinks with seperate jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower. French doors in Master bedroom lead to quiet backyard. Private inside laundry room with washer and dryer. This beautiful large home has new interior paint with beautiful neutral colors. Home has wood floors through out. This home has a new concrete driveway and front walk way. Your driveway has a carport and two car garage. Plenty of yard space for family gatherings. This home may come furnished or unfurnished. Make this beautiful home yours before the holidays!!!!