Inglewood, CA
3003 W 79th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

3003 W 79th Street

3003 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3003 West 79th Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely large home in a wonderful family neighborhood. This home consist of 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Formal living room and dining room with plenty of space for your furniture. The bright inviting kitchen has new wood floors, plenty of cabinet space that is opened to a family room/den or office, you choose how to utilize this space. Long Hallway leads to bedrooms. All bedrooms have nice large closets. Master suite is very large and bright with vaulted ceilings. Large Master bath has dual pedestal sinks with seperate jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower. French doors in Master bedroom lead to quiet backyard. Private inside laundry room with washer and dryer. This beautiful large home has new interior paint with beautiful neutral colors. Home has wood floors through out. This home has a new concrete driveway and front walk way. Your driveway has a carport and two car garage. Plenty of yard space for family gatherings. This home may come furnished or unfurnished. Make this beautiful home yours before the holidays!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 W 79th Street have any available units?
3003 W 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3003 W 79th Street have?
Some of 3003 W 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 W 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3003 W 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 W 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3003 W 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3003 W 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3003 W 79th Street offers parking.
Does 3003 W 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3003 W 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 W 79th Street have a pool?
No, 3003 W 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3003 W 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 3003 W 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 W 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 W 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 W 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 W 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
