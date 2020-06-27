All apartments in Inglewood
2916 W 79th Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

2916 W 79th Street

2916 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 West 79th Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Spanish Style Home has 4 bedrooms! Located in prestigious Morningside Park. Beautiful original hardwood floors recently refinished. New remodeled bathroom w/stainless shower door, beautiful wood-like tiled flooring, new vanity and tile work. New dual paned windows throughout installed 1 year ago. All new plumbing and new electrical done 1 year ago too. Nice size kitchen with great space! Kitchen has new quartz countertops, glass backsplash, new dishwasher, new hood and freshly painted. Each bedroom is spacious. Two of the bedrooms can hold a Cal-King bed and large furniture while the others can have a king or queen with plenty of room too. There's a formal dining room, livingroom with a delightful fireplace and recessed and other great lighting. Plantation shutter window coverings in living room. Large decorative stained picture window hosting lots of natural light. Formal dining area.. Large center hallway with a sunlight. Indoor Wash/Dryer hookup in laundry area. New ceilng fans in each bedroom and also has two brand new wall heaters. Situated just minutes and less than 2 miles from the New LA Rams / Chargers NFL Stadium & Prestigious Forum and Entertainment Dist. Close to Space X too. Extra long driveway for parking. ADT Security System and 4 cameras are included in the rent. Weekly gardener included. Pets ok w/renter's insurance. Available 9/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 W 79th Street have any available units?
2916 W 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2916 W 79th Street have?
Some of 2916 W 79th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 W 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 W 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 W 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 W 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2916 W 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 W 79th Street offers parking.
Does 2916 W 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 W 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 W 79th Street have a pool?
No, 2916 W 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 W 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 W 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 W 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 W 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 W 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 W 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
