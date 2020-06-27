2916 W 79th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Spanish Style Home has 4 bedrooms! Located in prestigious Morningside Park. Beautiful original hardwood floors recently refinished. New remodeled bathroom w/stainless shower door, beautiful wood-like tiled flooring, new vanity and tile work. New dual paned windows throughout installed 1 year ago. All new plumbing and new electrical done 1 year ago too. Nice size kitchen with great space! Kitchen has new quartz countertops, glass backsplash, new dishwasher, new hood and freshly painted. Each bedroom is spacious. Two of the bedrooms can hold a Cal-King bed and large furniture while the others can have a king or queen with plenty of room too. There's a formal dining room, livingroom with a delightful fireplace and recessed and other great lighting. Plantation shutter window coverings in living room. Large decorative stained picture window hosting lots of natural light. Formal dining area.. Large center hallway with a sunlight. Indoor Wash/Dryer hookup in laundry area. New ceilng fans in each bedroom and also has two brand new wall heaters. Situated just minutes and less than 2 miles from the New LA Rams / Chargers NFL Stadium & Prestigious Forum and Entertainment Dist. Close to Space X too. Extra long driveway for parking. ADT Security System and 4 cameras are included in the rent. Weekly gardener included. Pets ok w/renter's insurance. Available 9/15/2019.