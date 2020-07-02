All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

2745 W Manchester Blvd

2745 West Manchester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2745 West Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
This beautiful 489sqft updated studio is located near the brand new SoFi Stadium in South Inglewood and The Forum. You will fall in love with its huge bathroom and great living space inspired by a modern design. Big windows and tall ceilings allow for an open space feel and natural light. Brand new high-end wood floors make it even better. You will also notice how close you are to many convenient shop/food/entertainment locations. All utilities are included with rental price as well as laundry credit and TV/Internet. Great location, price, unique design and features make it the best studio in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

