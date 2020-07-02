2745 W Manchester Blvd

Amenities

This beautiful 489sqft updated studio is located near the brand new SoFi Stadium in South Inglewood and The Forum. You will fall in love with its huge bathroom and great living space inspired by a modern design. Big windows and tall ceilings allow for an open space feel and natural light. Brand new high-end wood floors make it even better. You will also notice how close you are to many convenient shop/food/entertainment locations. All utilities are included with rental price as well as laundry credit and TV/Internet. Great location, price, unique design and features make it the best studio in the area.