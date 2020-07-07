All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

2612 West 82nd Street

2612 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 West 82nd Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This newly remodeled home is a renter's dream! Located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the new Rams Stadium, Clippers Arena/Forum, Hollywood Casino and LAX airport, this 1,400 square foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, a step-down living room with fireplace, separate dining room, and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Updates have been made throughout the house, including recessed lighting and a brand new roof. This is a must see and won't be on the market for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 West 82nd Street have any available units?
2612 West 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2612 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 2612 West 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2612 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 West 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2612 West 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 West 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 2612 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2612 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 West 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2612 West 82nd Street has units with air conditioning.

