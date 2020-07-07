2612 West 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This newly remodeled home is a renter's dream! Located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the new Rams Stadium, Clippers Arena/Forum, Hollywood Casino and LAX airport, this 1,400 square foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, a step-down living room with fireplace, separate dining room, and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Updates have been made throughout the house, including recessed lighting and a brand new roof. This is a must see and won't be on the market for long!