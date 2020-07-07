2612 West 82nd Street

Amenities
This newly remodeled home is a renter's dream! Located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the new Rams Stadium, Clippers Arena/Forum, Hollywood Casino and LAX airport, this 1,400 square foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, a step-down living room with fireplace, separate dining room, and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Updates have been made throughout the house, including recessed lighting and a brand new roof. This is a must see and won't be on the market for long!