2535 Hudspeth Street

Amenities
GORGEOUS remodeled and updated residence for lease in highly sought-after South Inglewood. This home boasts 3 large bedrooms and two full baths in an open single-story floor plan w 1576 SQFT of living space. Tastefully updated throughout w wood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry, crown molding, and so much more. You’ll enjoy a pristine pride of ownership that comes complete w a private rear yard and a converted game room that is perfect for entertaining and watching the game w friends. Situated in a wonderful and cozy neighborhood that provides for quick access to major freeways and main streets. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Gardener included w rent.