Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

2535 Hudspeth Street

2535 Hudspeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Hudspeth Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
GORGEOUS remodeled and updated residence for lease in highly sought-after South Inglewood. This home boasts 3 large bedrooms and two full baths in an open single-story floor plan w 1576 SQFT of living space. Tastefully updated throughout w wood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry, crown molding, and so much more. You’ll enjoy a pristine pride of ownership that comes complete w a private rear yard and a converted game room that is perfect for entertaining and watching the game w friends. Situated in a wonderful and cozy neighborhood that provides for quick access to major freeways and main streets. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Gardener included w rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have any available units?
2535 Hudspeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2535 Hudspeth Street have?
Some of 2535 Hudspeth Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Hudspeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Hudspeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Hudspeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street offer parking?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have a pool?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have accessible units?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 Hudspeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Hudspeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Hudspeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
