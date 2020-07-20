2535 Hudspeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

GORGEOUS remodeled and updated residence for lease in highly sought-after South Inglewood. This home boasts 3 large bedrooms and two full baths in an open single-story floor plan w 1576 SQFT of living space. Tastefully updated throughout w wood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry, crown molding, and so much more. You’ll enjoy a pristine pride of ownership that comes complete w a private rear yard and a converted game room that is perfect for entertaining and watching the game w friends. Situated in a wonderful and cozy neighborhood that provides for quick access to major freeways and main streets. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Gardener included w rent.