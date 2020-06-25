244 North LOCUST Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location ! This Condo Is Also Being Offered For Sale. MLS #19-454148. Close To Shops, New Train, Stadium And Downtown Inglewood. Unit Was Recently Remodeled, And Is On A Beautiful Tree Lined Street With Mostly Single Family Residences. Unit Comes With One Car Parking, But Always Street Parking Available. 2 Beds, 2 Ba, Glass Closet Doors, New Laminate Floors. Laundry Hook-up, Beautiful Stone Counters In The Kitchen And Soft Close Drawers. This Is A Must See Ground Floor Unit.