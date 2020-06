211 West 64TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING DUPLEX LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD "LA TIJERA VILLAGE." NEWLY RE FURBISHED WITH RE FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW COUNTERTOPS WITH UPDATED FIXTURES AND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. NEW GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE FLOORS. THIS COZY BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM HAS LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH WOOD LINED CEILINGS WHICH ADD TO THE CHARACTER. FENCED IN PROPERTY HAS LOTS OF OUTDOOR SPACE WITH WELL MAINTAINED LANDSCAPE AND GRASSY AREA. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. BREEZE WILL BE ABLE TO FLOW THROUHGOUT THIS SPACE WITH MANY WINDOWS, FRONT AND BACK DOORS WITH SECURITY SCREENS. SHARED LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY IS LOCATED UP ON A GRASSY KNOLL FOR PRIVACY. CLOSE TO STARBUCKS, STORES AND RESTAURANTS. THIS WILL GO FAST GOOD CREDIT ONLY! Owner wants 2 year minimum lease!