209 1/2 East Hazel Street

Amenities
This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.
The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, oven/range, and microwave. It has air conditioning. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats and not large dangerous dogs, the pet policy is negotiable. There is a hookup for washer and dryer along with air conditioning. A shower/tub combo and a free-standing vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror furnished its elegant bathroom. The exterior also has an owner-maintained yard. There is a 1-car attached garage and off-street parking.
Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water will be covered by the landlord. This home is a gem. Make it yours today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Rogers Park, Centinela Park, and North Park.
Bus lines:
212/312 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
607 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
111 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
40 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
