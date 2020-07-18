All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 209 1/2 East Hazel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

209 1/2 East Hazel Street

209 1/2 E Hazel St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.

The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, oven/range, and microwave. It has air conditioning. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats and not large dangerous dogs, the pet policy is negotiable. There is a hookup for washer and dryer along with air conditioning. A shower/tub combo and a free-standing vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror furnished its elegant bathroom. The exterior also has an owner-maintained yard. There is a 1-car attached garage and off-street parking.

Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water will be covered by the landlord. This home is a gem. Make it yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Rogers Park, Centinela Park, and North Park.

Bus lines:
212/312 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
607 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
111 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
40 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have any available units?
209 1/2 East Hazel Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have?
Some of 209 1/2 East Hazel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 1/2 East Hazel Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 1/2 East Hazel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 1/2 East Hazel Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street offers parking.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have a pool?
No, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have accessible units?
No, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 1/2 East Hazel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 1/2 East Hazel Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 209 1/2 East Hazel Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with ParkingInglewood Pet Friendly Places
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity