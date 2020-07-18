209 1/2 East Hazel Street

Amenities

This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.



The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, oven/range, and microwave. It has air conditioning. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats and not large dangerous dogs, the pet policy is negotiable. There is a hookup for washer and dryer along with air conditioning. A shower/tub combo and a free-standing vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror furnished its elegant bathroom. The exterior also has an owner-maintained yard. There is a 1-car attached garage and off-street parking.



Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water will be covered by the landlord. This home is a gem. Make it yours today!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Rogers Park, Centinela Park, and North Park.



Bus lines:

212/312 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

607 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

111 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

40 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



