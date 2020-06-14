134 E Hazel St

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.



Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.



This Unit Features:

Granite Counter Tops

Updated Bathroom



Call our office for Showing: 818-981-1885



Area Description:



Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.



Schools:

Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School

Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School

High School- Inglewood High School



Credit check Fee $40



No Pets Allowed



