Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

134 E Hazel St

134 East Hazel Street · (818) 981-1885
Location

134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio -2nd floor with wood floors · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.

Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.

This Unit Features:
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Bathroom

Call our office for Showing: 818-981-1885

Area Description:

Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.

Schools:
Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School
Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School
High School- Inglewood High School

Credit check Fee $40

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 E Hazel St have any available units?
134 E Hazel St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 E Hazel St have?
Some of 134 E Hazel St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 E Hazel St currently offering any rent specials?
134 E Hazel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 E Hazel St pet-friendly?
No, 134 E Hazel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 134 E Hazel St offer parking?
Yes, 134 E Hazel St does offer parking.
Does 134 E Hazel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 E Hazel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 E Hazel St have a pool?
No, 134 E Hazel St does not have a pool.
Does 134 E Hazel St have accessible units?
No, 134 E Hazel St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 E Hazel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 E Hazel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 E Hazel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 E Hazel St does not have units with air conditioning.
