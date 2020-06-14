134 E Hazel St

Amenities
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.
Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.
This Unit Features:
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Bathroom
Call our office for Showing: 818-981-1885
Area Description:
Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.
Schools:
Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School
Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School
High School- Inglewood High School
Credit check Fee $40
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3958278)