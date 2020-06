Amenities

Come and take a look at this beautiful home for Lease in the wonderful city of Inglewood. The front house of this duplex is available for lease and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a private front yard. It has a 1 car Garage and also space for one more car on site and is conveniently near freeways, shopping and located only minutes away from the New LA Stadium and Forum.