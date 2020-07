Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning alarm system range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Serious inquiries only. A MUST SEE! Interior has been fully renovated! All brand new.

2Bed/ 1 Bath with a bonus room. Central AC/Heating, Washer & Dryer hook- ups. Appliances included; stove and dishwasher.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner to pay for ADT alarm system, and gardening