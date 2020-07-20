All apartments in Inglewood
10307 Doty Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

10307 Doty Avenue

10307 Doty Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10307 Doty Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this stunning house your new home! The front exterior features an extended drive and a garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior is lined with stunning hardwood flooring and stylish tile throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the kitchen is complete with granite countertops, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, each room in the home is lit with ample amounts of natural lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10307 Doty Avenue have any available units?
10307 Doty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 10307 Doty Avenue have?
Some of 10307 Doty Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10307 Doty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10307 Doty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10307 Doty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10307 Doty Avenue offers parking.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue have a pool?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10307 Doty Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10307 Doty Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
