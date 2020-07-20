10307 Doty Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this stunning house your new home! The front exterior features an extended drive and a garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior is lined with stunning hardwood flooring and stylish tile throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the kitchen is complete with granite countertops, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, each room in the home is lit with ample amounts of natural lighting