1008 S Truro Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Adorable Remodeled 3 bedroom and 1 Bath Single Family Residential Home. Livingroom and Kitchen are an open floorplan. Everything in this home is completely updated. Modern kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Very cute, nice size remodeled bathroom. Laminate wood floors through out this home. Long driveway with brand-new iron gate and one car garage. This home has a beautiful large backyard for summer barbeques. Great family neighborhood. Close to everything, The new Rams Stadium, The Forum, Hollywood Park, Centinela Hospital, LAX, Freeways, Local shops and Restaurants. Come and enjoy your summer in this beautiful home!!!!!