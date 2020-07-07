121 N. Hillcrest Blvd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27d4ee7090 ---- Located on a tree-lined street, near downtown Inglewood, this large. 750 SQFT, one bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! It is located in a 22-unit complex near Manchester on Hillcrest Boulevard. Close to shopping and restaurants, less than a half mile to The Forum and the future Rams stadium, only 1 mile to the 405 and 3 miles to LAX. Close to mass transit (1 block to bus stop and about 4 blocks to the future Inglewood station for the subway to LAX). It features a new kitchen with a new cooktop, new grey countertop, and a deep stainless steel sink! The bathroom has been completely renovated and everything in it is brand new! New wood-like laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedroom! Apartment has been freshly painted! There are ceiling fans in the dining area and in the bedroom! Plenty of closet space! Actual unit may vary from photos. There is a large balcony that faces the courtyard! One covered parking space included! For a virtual tour please copy the following link to your browser: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5acedd67-5ff1-41e1-b8c1-191ae2e6c18f?setAttribution=mls For further information, or to schedule a tour, please contact Maria at maria.hawkmgmt@gmail.com or (424) 777-9848 x0102.