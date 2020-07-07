All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
121 N. Hillcrest Blvd.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:04 PM

121 N. Hillcrest Blvd.

121 North Hillcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

121 North Hillcrest Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27d4ee7090 ---- Located on a tree-lined street, near downtown Inglewood, this large. 750 SQFT, one bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! It is located in a 22-unit complex near Manchester on Hillcrest Boulevard. Close to shopping and restaurants, less than a half mile to The Forum and the future Rams stadium, only 1 mile to the 405 and 3 miles to LAX. Close to mass transit (1 block to bus stop and about 4 blocks to the future Inglewood station for the subway to LAX). It features a new kitchen with a new cooktop, new grey countertop, and a deep stainless steel sink! The bathroom has been completely renovated and everything in it is brand new! New wood-like laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedroom! Apartment has been freshly painted! There are ceiling fans in the dining area and in the bedroom! Plenty of closet space! Actual unit may vary from photos. There is a large balcony that faces the courtyard! One covered parking space included! For a virtual tour please copy the following link to your browser: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5acedd67-5ff1-41e1-b8c1-191ae2e6c18f?setAttribution=mls For further information, or to schedule a tour, please contact Maria at maria.hawkmgmt@gmail.com or (424) 777-9848 x0102.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have any available units?
121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have?
Some of 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. offers parking.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 N. Hillcrest Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles