982 Georgia Street

982 Georgia St is a home in Imperial Beach, CA 91932. This 775 square foot home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Central Elementary School, St James Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten and Mar Vista Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Laposta Market, Grocery Outlet and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Little Red Cafe, McDonald's and Trident Coffee. 982 Georgia St is near Rose Temple Memorial Park, Veterans Park and Sports Park. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. In addition this home has a carport for one vehicle to the right. It has some great space to offer in the backyard as well. Contact Rancho Mesa Properties for more information!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

