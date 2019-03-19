All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
982 Georgia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

982 Georgia Street

982 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

982 Georgia Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
982 Georgia St is a home in Imperial Beach, CA 91932. This 775 square foot home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Central Elementary School, St James Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten and Mar Vista Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Laposta Market, Grocery Outlet and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Little Red Cafe, McDonald's and Trident Coffee. 982 Georgia St is near Rose Temple Memorial Park, Veterans Park and Sports Park. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. In addition this home has a carport for one vehicle to the right. It has some great space to offer in the backyard as well. Contact Rancho Mesa Properties for more information!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 Georgia Street have any available units?
982 Georgia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 982 Georgia Street currently offering any rent specials?
982 Georgia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Georgia Street pet-friendly?
No, 982 Georgia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 982 Georgia Street offer parking?
Yes, 982 Georgia Street offers parking.
Does 982 Georgia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Georgia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Georgia Street have a pool?
No, 982 Georgia Street does not have a pool.
Does 982 Georgia Street have accessible units?
No, 982 Georgia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Georgia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 982 Georgia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Georgia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Georgia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
