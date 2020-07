Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home will be available to view April 15. You will love the large, open-concept floor plan, two-car garage, and ample storage space. The property is centrally located within 1.5 miles from the beach and within a 1 mile to Starbucks, retail, and trails. Enjoy nearby restaurants and coffee shops. Cats and dogs are welcome! (Please note this is the front property of two completely separate, detached homes on the same lot.)



(RLNE5695995)