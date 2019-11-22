All apartments in Imperial Beach
942 12th Street

942 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 12th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Updated back home of a lush duplex in Imperial Beach! The home features a lovely kitchen with an open concept the ties in the living room. The full bathroom has a great modern look and both bedrooms feature nice wood floors with ample closet space. There is a carport and grassy front lawn space to enjoy the sunny, beachy weather that Imperial Beach is known for. Contact the number below for showings and information.
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 12th Street have any available units?
942 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 942 12th Street have?
Some of 942 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
942 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 942 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 942 12th Street offers parking.
Does 942 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 12th Street have a pool?
No, 942 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 942 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 942 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 942 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

