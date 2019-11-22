942 12th Street

Amenities
Updated back home of a lush duplex in Imperial Beach! The home features a lovely kitchen with an open concept the ties in the living room. The full bathroom has a great modern look and both bedrooms feature nice wood floors with ample closet space. There is a carport and grassy front lawn space to enjoy the sunny, beachy weather that Imperial Beach is known for. Contact the number below for showings and information.
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844
Contact us to schedule a showing.