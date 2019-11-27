834 Holly Avenue

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY 1ST, 2020. Award winning 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century modern home in Imperial Beach home less than one mile from the ocean! This custom house has everything - Solar, artificial turf, and a split AC system! Save money on electricity bills and time because there is little to no yard work! Plus it is beautiful, inside and out. Another perk of this beautiful home it is close to all of the up-and-coming eateries, breweries and establishments that Imperial Beach has to offer. Contact the number below for showings and further information.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.

DRE #01978002

Equal Housing Opportunity.



Mr. Derek Carlyon

619-993-0844



Contact us to schedule a showing.