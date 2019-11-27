All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated November 27 2019 at 7:26 PM

834 Holly Avenue

834 Holly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

834 Holly Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY 1ST, 2020. Award winning 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century modern home in Imperial Beach home less than one mile from the ocean! This custom house has everything - Solar, artificial turf, and a split AC system! Save money on electricity bills and time because there is little to no yard work! Plus it is beautiful, inside and out. Another perk of this beautiful home it is close to all of the up-and-coming eateries, breweries and establishments that Imperial Beach has to offer. Contact the number below for showings and further information.
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.

Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Holly Avenue have any available units?
834 Holly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 834 Holly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 Holly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Holly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 834 Holly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 834 Holly Avenue offer parking?
No, 834 Holly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 834 Holly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Holly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Holly Avenue have a pool?
No, 834 Holly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 834 Holly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 834 Holly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Holly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Holly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Holly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Holly Avenue has units with air conditioning.
