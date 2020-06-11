All apartments in Imperial Beach
731 Seacoast Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

731 Seacoast Drive

731 Seacoast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

731 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Steps to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/429bdd2a-81d9-4b7a-acd9-e513ed0ad6fc/

Just steps from the sand! This condominium is located in the heart of Imperial Beach on Seacoast Drive. With ocean facing views, this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is situated in a prime location for enjoying the Southern California sunshine. The common entry area for the complex is spacious, attractive, and very well maintained.

Availability and prices vary depending on season. Please contact us to verify availability and prices for your vacation time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

