Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, location! Enjoy beach living at it's best. Cross the street in your quiet neighborhood, and you're steps from the sand, it doesn't get much closer than that! This great unit has an open lower living area and kitchen, with both spacious bedrooms upstairs. It also features a patio and small yard to enjoy dinning and grilling on those summer nights. A 2 car garage is on the alley, so you don't have to worry about parking on those big beach weekends.