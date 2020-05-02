644 Florida Str Florida

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful CLEAN Townhome just a short distance to the Beach! Just completed in 2019! 3 bedroom with 3-1/2 bath large townhome with 1,860 square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Beautiful, modern color palette throughout. Water-saving plumbing fixtures. 2 car attached garage. Indoor washer and dryer. Gated property. Teeple Park just next door. 12 month lease required. Tenant pays utilities except for trash. Available date: approximately March 6th! Please call/text for info!