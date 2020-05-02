All apartments in Imperial Beach
644 Florida Str Florida

644 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

644 Florida St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful CLEAN Townhome just a short distance to the Beach! Just completed in 2019! 3 bedroom with 3-1/2 bath large townhome with 1,860 square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Beautiful, modern color palette throughout. Water-saving plumbing fixtures. 2 car attached garage. Indoor washer and dryer. Gated property. Teeple Park just next door. 12 month lease required. Tenant pays utilities except for trash. Available date: approximately March 6th! Please call/text for info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Florida Str Florida have any available units?
644 Florida Str Florida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 644 Florida Str Florida have?
Some of 644 Florida Str Florida's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Florida Str Florida currently offering any rent specials?
644 Florida Str Florida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Florida Str Florida pet-friendly?
No, 644 Florida Str Florida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida offer parking?
Yes, 644 Florida Str Florida offers parking.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 Florida Str Florida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida have a pool?
No, 644 Florida Str Florida does not have a pool.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida have accessible units?
No, 644 Florida Str Florida does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Florida Str Florida has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Florida Str Florida have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Florida Str Florida does not have units with air conditioning.

