Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

589 11th St. #7

589 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

589 11th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
FANTASTIC IMPERIAL BEACH CONDO! - This lovely, remodeled one bedroom condo is in an unbeatable location, just a short walk or bike ride to the sand and surf and only minutes from military bases in Imperial Beach, Coronado or on the Silver Strand. Enjoy in-unit, private laundry as well as 2 assigned parking spaces, right next to one another and just steps away from your front door. Ground floor unit, no climbing stairs. This unit has been meticulously upgraded with granite countertops in both the kitchen and the bathroom, mirrored bedroom closet, high end stainless steel appliances including stove top w/ grill, and separate oven, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator w/ water & ice maker as well as full-size stacked washer & dryer. Dogs considered up to 25lbs, sorry no cats.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4658151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

