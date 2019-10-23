532 Shorebird Way.

Amenities

Relax by the water at this fully furnished townhome located in the heart of Imperial Beach. Direct access to Silver Strand Bike Path which takes the coast to Coronado Island. End unit with extra windows for a bright space. Open concept kitchen, upgraded quartz counters, high-end laminate floors & over head storage rack. Rental features flatscreen TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Access to on-site community amenities; shared pool, hot tub, bbq, playground.