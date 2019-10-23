All apartments in Imperial Beach
Location

532 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Relax by the water at this fully furnished townhome located in the heart of Imperial Beach. Direct access to Silver Strand Bike Path which takes the coast to Coronado Island. End unit with extra windows for a bright space. Open concept kitchen, upgraded quartz counters, high-end laminate floors & over head storage rack. Rental features flatscreen TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Access to on-site community amenities; shared pool, hot tub, bbq, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 532 Shorebird Way have any available units?
532 Shorebird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 532 Shorebird Way have?
Some of 532 Shorebird Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Shorebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
532 Shorebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Shorebird Way pet-friendly?
No, 532 Shorebird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 532 Shorebird Way offer parking?
No, 532 Shorebird Way does not offer parking.
Does 532 Shorebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Shorebird Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Shorebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 532 Shorebird Way has a pool.
Does 532 Shorebird Way have accessible units?
No, 532 Shorebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Shorebird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Shorebird Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Shorebird Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Shorebird Way does not have units with air conditioning.

