Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

529 Sandpiper Way

Location

529 Sandpiper Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Beautiful 3br/3ba Bayfront Condo in Imperial Beach - Property Id: 288526

Wake up to a view of the San Diego Bay, ocean breezes & lots of light! End unit in newly constructed Bayside Landing complex just south of Coronado. 3 bed & 3 full baths w/ two en-suite masters on 3rd floor. Main level, kitchen and living room includes BR w/ full bath. High end gas appliances, community pool, hot tub, BBQ, and playground. Inviting balcony deck on 2nd level; great sunlight. Private, direct entry 2 car garage w epoxy floor, shelving, & 220V for EV charging.
~5 minute drive to new Silver Strand Training Complex. ~1 mile to Pacific Ocean. Directly adjacent (~5 minute WALK through the neighborhood) to Bayshore Bikeway bike path around the SD Bay.
Quiet & great sense of community. Large master includes dual sinks, big shower & walk in closet. 2nd en-suite includes bathtub. Lots of storage/closet space in home. Central heat and A/C. Recessed lighting, and surround sound speakers in living room. **Virtual tour: http://bit.ly/2WowG9y
Contact Cristina: 7o3-483-o467.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288526
Property Id 288526

(RLNE5812015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Sandpiper Way have any available units?
529 Sandpiper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 529 Sandpiper Way have?
Some of 529 Sandpiper Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Sandpiper Way currently offering any rent specials?
529 Sandpiper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Sandpiper Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way is pet friendly.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way offer parking?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way offers parking.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way have a pool?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way has a pool.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way have accessible units?
No, 529 Sandpiper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Sandpiper Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 Sandpiper Way has units with air conditioning.

