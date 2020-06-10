529 Sandpiper Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Beautiful 3br/3ba Bayfront Condo in Imperial Beach - Property Id: 288526



Wake up to a view of the San Diego Bay, ocean breezes & lots of light! End unit in newly constructed Bayside Landing complex just south of Coronado. 3 bed & 3 full baths w/ two en-suite masters on 3rd floor. Main level, kitchen and living room includes BR w/ full bath. High end gas appliances, community pool, hot tub, BBQ, and playground. Inviting balcony deck on 2nd level; great sunlight. Private, direct entry 2 car garage w epoxy floor, shelving, & 220V for EV charging.

~5 minute drive to new Silver Strand Training Complex. ~1 mile to Pacific Ocean. Directly adjacent (~5 minute WALK through the neighborhood) to Bayshore Bikeway bike path around the SD Bay.

Quiet & great sense of community. Large master includes dual sinks, big shower & walk in closet. 2nd en-suite includes bathtub. Lots of storage/closet space in home. Central heat and A/C. Recessed lighting, and surround sound speakers in living room. **Virtual tour: http://bit.ly/2WowG9y

