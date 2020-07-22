All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated July 22 2020

525 12th Street

525 12th Street · (619) 233-3910
Location

525 12th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3300 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Coming Soon, Imperial Beach Bay Front - Property Id: 321823

This home will be available August 10th, Bay Front! Fantastic Views to Downtown San Diego and Coronado Bay Bridge. Open living area with fireplace, kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, beautiful cherry cabinetry, four leaded glass windows vaulted ceilings. This beautiful custom built home has two bedrooms on the first floor and the living area and master suite are on the second floor. No showings prior to 7/27. Will be available to move in 8/10. Call Sandy Booth/Broker CalBRE 00964554 with questions and to make appointment to see 619-341-4884. Do not disturb occupant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/525-12th-street-imperial-beach-ca/321823
Property Id 321823

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5976406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 12th Street have any available units?
525 12th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 12th Street have?
Some of 525 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 525 12th Street offer parking?
No, 525 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 12th Street have a pool?
No, 525 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
