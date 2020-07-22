Amenities

Available 08/10/20 Coming Soon, Imperial Beach Bay Front - Property Id: 321823



This home will be available August 10th, Bay Front! Fantastic Views to Downtown San Diego and Coronado Bay Bridge. Open living area with fireplace, kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, beautiful cherry cabinetry, four leaded glass windows vaulted ceilings. This beautiful custom built home has two bedrooms on the first floor and the living area and master suite are on the second floor. No showings prior to 7/27. Will be available to move in 8/10. Call Sandy Booth/Broker CalBRE 00964554 with questions and to make appointment to see 619-341-4884. Do not disturb occupant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/525-12th-street-imperial-beach-ca/321823

No Dogs Allowed



