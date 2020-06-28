All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
503 Hummingbird Lane
503 Hummingbird Lane

503 Hummingbird Ln · (619) 930-9228
Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

503 Hummingbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
503 Hummingbird Lane Available 01/01/21 Bayside Landing Townhouse - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at Bayside Landing is offered furnished or partially furnished. It is available long term or short term. Great location in newer complex that offers swimming pool and BBQ area. Townhouse features SS appliances, hardwood flooring, balcony, walk in closet and a large 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and transportation. $3200 Rent is for long term and tenant pays all utilities. Short term rent with utilities included ranges from $3500 - $4500 per month.

(RLNE5559054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
503 Hummingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 503 Hummingbird Lane have?
Some of 503 Hummingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Hummingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 503 Hummingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 503 Hummingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 Hummingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Hummingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
