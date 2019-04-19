500 Shorebird Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Bayside Landing living.



YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!



*AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019*



3 bed - 2 full baths and - 1 additional powder room - attached 2-car garage highly upgraded: stove, dishwasher, microwave, quartz counters, shaker cabinets with soft-close, Armstrong Luxury Plank flooring, stop-and-drop hallway cabinets, farm sink, Whirlpool appliances, dual pane windows, HVAC, tank-less water heater, pre-wired for cable, and in-unit laundry.



Features first floor living area with powder room; could be an office, playroom, media getaway, or storage area, with access to the attached 2-car garage which includes an under stair storage across from the tank-less water heater.



Entertain guests while preparing meals in an open-concept kitchen with family room in-view. Upgraded shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers, and large farm sink highlight the upgraded island quartz counters, which includes an under counter pull-out trash, as well as, backsplash behind the upgraded Whirlpool stove, microwave, and dishwasher appliances. Pantry and powder room sits close by. Enjoy evenings on your deck!



Convenient Master bedroom with walk-in closet and VIEWS of San Diego skyline. Master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and toilet. Laundry area centrally located near the secondary bedrooms and full bath.



Community includes pool, grill area, and bike path which connects to the newly completed 24-mile Bayshore Bikeway Route, just blocks from the new Bikeway Village which hosts the Coronado Brewing Company, 2 Wheels Cycling Boutique, Trident Coffee, and provides a place to sit by the fire, pump air into a bikes, and enjoy the migrating birds. Steps from the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge, easy access to schools, IB/Coronado Bases, Post Office, Silver Strand Highway and freeway.



Next to Star Dust Donuts and Don Ponchos Mexican Food. Bike or Walk across the street to Grocery Outlet, STARBUCKS, Chipotle, Five Guys, Wing Stop, Baskin Robbins, Jersey Mikes, IB Pets, IB Fitness, Meijo Sushi, Big Kahuna's, Giant Pizza King, SeaCoast Vet Group, Imperial Nails, and AB Brite Cleaners. With infrastructure nearly complete, you will have everything you need!



*****Photos are of Model Unit****

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=39&v=3pyTenEuO1o

Contact us to schedule a showing.