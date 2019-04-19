All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

500 Shorebird Way

500 Shorebird Way · No Longer Available
Location

500 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Bayside Landing living.

YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!

*AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019*

3 bed - 2 full baths and - 1 additional powder room - attached 2-car garage highly upgraded: stove, dishwasher, microwave, quartz counters, shaker cabinets with soft-close, Armstrong Luxury Plank flooring, stop-and-drop hallway cabinets, farm sink, Whirlpool appliances, dual pane windows, HVAC, tank-less water heater, pre-wired for cable, and in-unit laundry.

Features first floor living area with powder room; could be an office, playroom, media getaway, or storage area, with access to the attached 2-car garage which includes an under stair storage across from the tank-less water heater.

Entertain guests while preparing meals in an open-concept kitchen with family room in-view. Upgraded shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers, and large farm sink highlight the upgraded island quartz counters, which includes an under counter pull-out trash, as well as, backsplash behind the upgraded Whirlpool stove, microwave, and dishwasher appliances. Pantry and powder room sits close by. Enjoy evenings on your deck!

Convenient Master bedroom with walk-in closet and VIEWS of San Diego skyline. Master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and toilet. Laundry area centrally located near the secondary bedrooms and full bath.

Community includes pool, grill area, and bike path which connects to the newly completed 24-mile Bayshore Bikeway Route, just blocks from the new Bikeway Village which hosts the Coronado Brewing Company, 2 Wheels Cycling Boutique, Trident Coffee, and provides a place to sit by the fire, pump air into a bikes, and enjoy the migrating birds. Steps from the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge, easy access to schools, IB/Coronado Bases, Post Office, Silver Strand Highway and freeway.

Next to Star Dust Donuts and Don Ponchos Mexican Food. Bike or Walk across the street to Grocery Outlet, STARBUCKS, Chipotle, Five Guys, Wing Stop, Baskin Robbins, Jersey Mikes, IB Pets, IB Fitness, Meijo Sushi, Big Kahuna's, Giant Pizza King, SeaCoast Vet Group, Imperial Nails, and AB Brite Cleaners. With infrastructure nearly complete, you will have everything you need!

*****Photos are of Model Unit****
Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=39&v=3pyTenEuO1o
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Shorebird Way have any available units?
500 Shorebird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 500 Shorebird Way have?
Some of 500 Shorebird Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Shorebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
500 Shorebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Shorebird Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Shorebird Way is pet friendly.
Does 500 Shorebird Way offer parking?
Yes, 500 Shorebird Way offers parking.
Does 500 Shorebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Shorebird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Shorebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 500 Shorebird Way has a pool.
Does 500 Shorebird Way have accessible units?
No, 500 Shorebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Shorebird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Shorebird Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Shorebird Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Shorebird Way has units with air conditioning.
