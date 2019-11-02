All apartments in Imperial Beach
411 Carnation Avenue
411 Carnation Avenue

411 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Your Renovated Beach Cottage Awaits! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath beach home has just undergone months of renovation, and is now ready for your move-in! New paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, upgraded fixtures, and so much more! Winter is coming...imagine sitting in the bonus room addition, sipping your favorite warm drink by the 50's retro fireplace. When summer comes back around, you'll be less than 1 mile from the sands of Imperial Beach. A short stroll or bike ride will land you at the pier, Sea180 Tavern, a plethora of stores, restaurants, parks, the bayshore bikeway, and then some! Great walkability. Close to schools as well. Plenty of storage in the attached 1-car garage. Parking is never a problem. Large backyard for you or your pets* to enjoy! We could go on and on...must see this one before it is gone!

*$1,000.00 Pet Deposit

(RLNE5223254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

