Imperial Beach, CA
400 7th street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

400 7th street

Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

400 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
400 7th street Available 10/03/19 New Gorgeous Home With Bay Views!!! - Beautiful brand new home on the new flamingo walking trail in the newly developed area of Bayside Imperial Beach! Enjoy stunning sweeping views of downtown San Diego, the bay and estuary on your large private balcony with glass rock fireplace right off your entire floor master bedroom suite. Close to the new shopping center, freeway, naval bases, beach, and right on the strand bike path. This home really has it all!!
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, rain shower, dual vanities, custom lighting, hardwood flooring, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new top of the line stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with storage, a TV, and a mini fridge, beautiful new landscaping with porch swing and gardener included, a seperate private zen garden retreat, new washer and dryer, walk in closets, this home won't last! Pls call or text Jennifer for private viewing 6197390319 No past evictions. Small dog and cat ok with additional deposit. Do not disturb tenant.

(RLNE4411123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 7th street have any available units?
400 7th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 400 7th street have?
Some of 400 7th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 7th street currently offering any rent specials?
400 7th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 7th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 7th street is pet friendly.
Does 400 7th street offer parking?
Yes, 400 7th street offers parking.
Does 400 7th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 7th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 7th street have a pool?
No, 400 7th street does not have a pool.
Does 400 7th street have accessible units?
No, 400 7th street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 7th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 7th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 7th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 7th street does not have units with air conditioning.
