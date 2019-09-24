Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

400 7th street Available 10/03/19 New Gorgeous Home With Bay Views!!! - Beautiful brand new home on the new flamingo walking trail in the newly developed area of Bayside Imperial Beach! Enjoy stunning sweeping views of downtown San Diego, the bay and estuary on your large private balcony with glass rock fireplace right off your entire floor master bedroom suite. Close to the new shopping center, freeway, naval bases, beach, and right on the strand bike path. This home really has it all!!

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, rain shower, dual vanities, custom lighting, hardwood flooring, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new top of the line stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with storage, a TV, and a mini fridge, beautiful new landscaping with porch swing and gardener included, a seperate private zen garden retreat, new washer and dryer, walk in closets, this home won't last! Pls call or text Jennifer for private viewing 6197390319 No past evictions. Small dog and cat ok with additional deposit. Do not disturb tenant.



