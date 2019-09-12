Amenities

381 Delaware St. Available 09/20/19 Imperial Beach: Updated 4bd/2.5ba House with Garage - Beautifully Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath Imperial Beach Home - Two Level. Bright and open with attached 2 car garage and fenced back yard.



- Kitchen Includes: Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Sink, Stainless Appliances and New Cabinets

- Porcelain Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Laminate Wood Flooring in Living Room, Carpet in All Bedrooms

- Fresh Paint

- Professionally Landscaped with Gardener Included



Terms: Lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet



Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify



Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4656004)