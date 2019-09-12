All apartments in Imperial Beach
381 Delaware St.
381 Delaware St.

381 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

381 Delaware Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
381 Delaware St. Available 09/20/19 Imperial Beach: Updated 4bd/2.5ba House with Garage - Beautifully Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath Imperial Beach Home - Two Level. Bright and open with attached 2 car garage and fenced back yard.

- Kitchen Includes: Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Sink, Stainless Appliances and New Cabinets
- Porcelain Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Laminate Wood Flooring in Living Room, Carpet in All Bedrooms
- Fresh Paint
- Professionally Landscaped with Gardener Included

Terms: Lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet

Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4656004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

