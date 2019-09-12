Amenities
381 Delaware St. Available 09/20/19 Imperial Beach: Updated 4bd/2.5ba House with Garage - Beautifully Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath Imperial Beach Home - Two Level. Bright and open with attached 2 car garage and fenced back yard.
- Kitchen Includes: Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Sink, Stainless Appliances and New Cabinets
- Porcelain Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Laminate Wood Flooring in Living Room, Carpet in All Bedrooms
- Fresh Paint
- Professionally Landscaped with Gardener Included
Terms: Lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
