321 Dahlia Ave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/c3-ED8mEvrY

Lovely home located three blocks and a two minute walk from the beach. Perfect yard for entertaining and sliders along entire dining room/living room walls, making it the indoor/outdoor living style you will love!. Hear the surf break from the backyard and as you fall asleep. Modern color wood laminate throughout all rooms. Updated bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances. New ceiling fans and lights. Attached 2 car garage. Easy access to Coronado, and enjoy all the restaurants on Seacoast! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4687395)