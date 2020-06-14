All apartments in Imperial Beach
321 Dahlia Ave
321 Dahlia Ave

321 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/c3-ED8mEvrY
Lovely home located three blocks and a two minute walk from the beach. Perfect yard for entertaining and sliders along entire dining room/living room walls, making it the indoor/outdoor living style you will love!. Hear the surf break from the backyard and as you fall asleep. Modern color wood laminate throughout all rooms. Updated bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances. New ceiling fans and lights. Attached 2 car garage. Easy access to Coronado, and enjoy all the restaurants on Seacoast! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4687395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Dahlia Ave have any available units?
321 Dahlia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 321 Dahlia Ave have?
Some of 321 Dahlia Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Dahlia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
321 Dahlia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Dahlia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Dahlia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 321 Dahlia Ave does offer parking.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Dahlia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave have a pool?
No, 321 Dahlia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave have accessible units?
No, 321 Dahlia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Dahlia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Dahlia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Dahlia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
