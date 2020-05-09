All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 240 Elkwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
240 Elkwood Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

240 Elkwood Avenue

240 Elkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

240 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath house near the beach - By appointment only Lic#00364725 web www.mymcnally.com

(RLNE2607644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have any available units?
240 Elkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 240 Elkwood Avenue have?
Some of 240 Elkwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Elkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Elkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Elkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College