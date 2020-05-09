Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 240 Elkwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
240 Elkwood Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
240 Elkwood Avenue
240 Elkwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
240 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath house near the beach - By appointment only Lic#00364725 web www.mymcnally.com
(RLNE2607644)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have any available units?
240 Elkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 240 Elkwood Avenue have?
Some of 240 Elkwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 240 Elkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Elkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Elkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Elkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Elkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Elkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 1 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Garage
Imperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Del Mar, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College