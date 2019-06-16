All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 208 Evergreen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
208 Evergreen Ave.
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

208 Evergreen Ave.

208 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

208 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo one block from the Beach! - Nice single story condo in a quiet 4 unit complex just one block from Imperial Beach pier. Walk to the beach, boardwalk, pier, shopping and restaurants! Open concept kitchen to separate dining and living rooms. Two bedroom and 2 full baths, with 2 car secure underground parking. Nice wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, inside laundry, and a nice balcony off the family room to enjoy the ocean breeze. All appliances are provided by owner this is a must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, pets negotiable. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4833809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have any available units?
208 Evergreen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 Evergreen Ave. have?
Some of 208 Evergreen Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Evergreen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
208 Evergreen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Evergreen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Evergreen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 208 Evergreen Ave. offers parking.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Evergreen Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have a pool?
No, 208 Evergreen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 208 Evergreen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Evergreen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Evergreen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Evergreen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College