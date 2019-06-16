208 Evergreen Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Condo one block from the Beach! - Nice single story condo in a quiet 4 unit complex just one block from Imperial Beach pier. Walk to the beach, boardwalk, pier, shopping and restaurants! Open concept kitchen to separate dining and living rooms. Two bedroom and 2 full baths, with 2 car secure underground parking. Nice wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, inside laundry, and a nice balcony off the family room to enjoy the ocean breeze. All appliances are provided by owner this is a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, pets negotiable. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



