207 Elkwood Ave. #12

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spcacious 2bd/1ba Condo Walk to Beach!! - Upstairs - Top Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with View of the Beach!!



Custom Kitchen

Granite Counter Tops

Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout



Large Bedrooms

Updated Bathroom



Spacious Living Room

Fire Place

Large Private Deck with View



Comes with 2 Parking Spaces in Gated Parking

Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent

Tenant pays Gas & Electric

Laundry Room on Site



Amazing Location!! One Block to the Beach, Shops, Restaurants, and more



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

Call/Text to View Lynne at 760-828-8259



No Pets Allowed



