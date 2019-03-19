207 Elkwood Ave. #12

Amenities
Spcacious 2bd/1ba Condo Walk to Beach!! - Upstairs - Top Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with View of the Beach!!
Custom Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout
Large Bedrooms
Updated Bathroom
Spacious Living Room
Fire Place
Large Private Deck with View
Comes with 2 Parking Spaces in Gated Parking
Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent
Tenant pays Gas & Electric
Laundry Room on Site
Amazing Location!! One Block to the Beach, Shops, Restaurants, and more
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
Call/Text to View Lynne at 760-828-8259
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3253362)