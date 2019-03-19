All apartments in Imperial Beach
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
207 Elkwood Ave. #12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Elkwood Ave. #12

207 Elkwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

207 Elkwood Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spcacious 2bd/1ba Condo Walk to Beach!! - Upstairs - Top Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with View of the Beach!!

Custom Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout

Large Bedrooms
Updated Bathroom

Spacious Living Room
Fire Place
Large Private Deck with View

Comes with 2 Parking Spaces in Gated Parking
Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent
Tenant pays Gas & Electric
Laundry Room on Site

Amazing Location!! One Block to the Beach, Shops, Restaurants, and more

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
Call/Text to View Lynne at 760-828-8259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3253362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have any available units?
207 Elkwood Ave. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have?
Some of 207 Elkwood Ave. #12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Elkwood Ave. #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 pet-friendly?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 offers parking.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have a pool?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have accessible units?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
