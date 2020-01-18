All apartments in Imperial Beach
207 Citrus Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

207 Citrus Avenue

207 Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 Citrus Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR/1BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE SOON - Two blocks from the beach. New wood plank flooring throughout. New quartz countertops in kitchen. Fenced back yard with large storage shed. One car garage with washer/dryer hook ups.

Pictures will be posted after renovation.

(RLNE5454823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Citrus Avenue have any available units?
207 Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 207 Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 207 Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Citrus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

