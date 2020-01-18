207 Citrus Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR/1BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE SOON - Two blocks from the beach. New wood plank flooring throughout. New quartz countertops in kitchen. Fenced back yard with large storage shed. One car garage with washer/dryer hook ups.
Pictures will be posted after renovation.
(RLNE5454823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Citrus Avenue have any available units?
207 Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 207 Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.