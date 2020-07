Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 2nd floor corner unit featuring an open living space with fireplace, full kitchen, two bedrooms with large closets, two full bathrooms, a balcony off the master bedroom and washer/dryer in unit. Includes 2 parking spaces, one in parking garage and one behind building, and ample street parking. Balcony looks over Reama park, building includes rooftop balcony with ocean view. All Applicants will have to apply. Please call Kay for more informations @ 520-987-0419