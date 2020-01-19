All apartments in Imperial Beach
1442 Seacoast

1442 Seacoast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Ocean Front This home is a Penthouse End Unit, 3 bed 2 bath, With a romantic fireplace in living room, Master Bedroom Has a large bathroom w/spa tub plus separate shower, and a whitewater ocean view, one of the bedrooms has a office/ Murphy bed, property has four ocean view decks, plus views the estuary and south coastal area from the front door, amazing ocean views from every room "a must see" building is complete with elevator, storage unit and trash chute ! walk out to beach and sand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Seacoast have any available units?
1442 Seacoast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1442 Seacoast have?
Some of 1442 Seacoast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Seacoast currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Seacoast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Seacoast pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Seacoast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1442 Seacoast offer parking?
No, 1442 Seacoast does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Seacoast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Seacoast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Seacoast have a pool?
No, 1442 Seacoast does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Seacoast have accessible units?
No, 1442 Seacoast does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Seacoast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Seacoast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Seacoast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Seacoast does not have units with air conditioning.

