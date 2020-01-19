1442 Seacoast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Ocean Front This home is a Penthouse End Unit, 3 bed 2 bath, With a romantic fireplace in living room, Master Bedroom Has a large bathroom w/spa tub plus separate shower, and a whitewater ocean view, one of the bedrooms has a office/ Murphy bed, property has four ocean view decks, plus views the estuary and south coastal area from the front door, amazing ocean views from every room "a must see" building is complete with elevator, storage unit and trash chute ! walk out to beach and sand.