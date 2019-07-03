All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 144 Imperial Beach Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
144 Imperial Beach Blvd
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

144 Imperial Beach Blvd

144 Imperial Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

144 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome Just Steps From the Beach and Pier! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1650 sq ft Townhome has ocean and estuary views!. Amenities include rooftop deck, fireplace yard and recent remodel. 2 car garage and tons of storage space. W/D hookups.

Available Now! Minimum 12 mo lease, pets okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent. All utilities covered by tenant. (Water/sewer is $50.00 per month).

To schedule a showing, please click on the "contact us" button and fill out the form including your preferred showing time and we will get back to you ASAP to confirm!

**Please do not submit an application prior to viewing the property**

You may also call Coronado Island Realty for showings or more information, (619) 435-0145.

(RLNE4885131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have any available units?
144 Imperial Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have?
Some of 144 Imperial Beach Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Imperial Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
144 Imperial Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Imperial Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd offers parking.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Imperial Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Imperial Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College