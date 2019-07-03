144 Imperial Beach Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome Just Steps From the Beach and Pier! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1650 sq ft Townhome has ocean and estuary views!. Amenities include rooftop deck, fireplace yard and recent remodel. 2 car garage and tons of storage space. W/D hookups.
Available Now! Minimum 12 mo lease, pets okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent. All utilities covered by tenant. (Water/sewer is $50.00 per month).
To schedule a showing, please click on the "contact us" button and fill out the form including your preferred showing time and we will get back to you ASAP to confirm!
**Please do not submit an application prior to viewing the property**
You may also call Coronado Island Realty for showings or more information, (619) 435-0145.
(RLNE4885131)