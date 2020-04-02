Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

1261 5th Street Available 04/10/20 4BR/3BA Beautiful Upscale Home (Imperial Beach) - This four bedroom masterpiece of a home has large open floor plan. Tile flooring carpet in the bedrooms and granite countertops. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave, stove, dual ovens, dishwasher and island style layout. Fireplace, ceiling fans and washer dryer hookups inside unit. Nice size back yard that has gas grill built in, solar panels for energy reduction.

Tenant Pays all utilities



(RLNE3205782)