All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1261 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1261 5th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

1261 5th Street

1261 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1261 5th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1261 5th Street Available 04/10/20 4BR/3BA Beautiful Upscale Home (Imperial Beach) - This four bedroom masterpiece of a home has large open floor plan. Tile flooring carpet in the bedrooms and granite countertops. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave, stove, dual ovens, dishwasher and island style layout. Fireplace, ceiling fans and washer dryer hookups inside unit. Nice size back yard that has gas grill built in, solar panels for energy reduction.
Tenant Pays all utilities

(RLNE3205782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 5th Street have any available units?
1261 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1261 5th Street have?
Some of 1261 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1261 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1261 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1261 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1261 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1261 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1261 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1261 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1261 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College