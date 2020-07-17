Amenities

1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach,near bayside biketrail jogging path. Walk to amazing Red house kitchen restaurant and close to starbucks and shopping. 12 blocks to beach! New appliances: washer/dryer, micro,dishwasher,refrigerator and oven. Owner will completely furnish if desired for $2750 per month. Comes with mounted TV. beachy colors and style. Well cared for in lockup complex near military bases with 2 spaces in common garage.doorbell camera and security system



(RLNE5881225)