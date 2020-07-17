All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
1202 Donax 14
1202 Donax 14

1202 Donax Avenue · (619) 423-6001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 Donax 14 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach,near bayside biketrail jogging path. Walk to amazing Red house kitchen restaurant and close to starbucks and shopping. 12 blocks to beach! New appliances: washer/dryer, micro,dishwasher,refrigerator and oven. Owner will completely furnish if desired for $2750 per month. Comes with mounted TV. beachy colors and style. Well cared for in lockup complex near military bases with 2 spaces in common garage.doorbell camera and security system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Donax 14 have any available units?
1202 Donax 14 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1202 Donax 14 have?
Some of 1202 Donax 14's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Donax 14 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Donax 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Donax 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Donax 14 is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Donax 14 offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Donax 14 offers parking.
Does 1202 Donax 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Donax 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Donax 14 have a pool?
No, 1202 Donax 14 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Donax 14 have accessible units?
No, 1202 Donax 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Donax 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Donax 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Donax 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Donax 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
