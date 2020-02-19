1124 Florence St.

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom in Imperial Beach! - You're going to love this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Imperial Beach! New everything!!! New paint, new carpet, new blinds, updated lighting throughout and both bedrooms have walk in closets. This is an upper unit with lots of natural light. Enjoy some amazing sunsets! Shared community laundry room, one assigned off-street parking space. Small pets considered (breed restrictions and pet deposits apply). You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short commute to Imperial Beach, Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Installations. SAVE MONEY - Water and SDGE included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



