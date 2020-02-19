All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1124 Florence St.

1124 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 bedroom in Imperial Beach! - You're going to love this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Imperial Beach! New everything!!! New paint, new carpet, new blinds, updated lighting throughout and both bedrooms have walk in closets. This is an upper unit with lots of natural light. Enjoy some amazing sunsets! Shared community laundry room, one assigned off-street parking space. Small pets considered (breed restrictions and pet deposits apply). You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short commute to Imperial Beach, Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Installations. SAVE MONEY - Water and SDGE included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5496629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Florence St. have any available units?
1124 Florence St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1124 Florence St. have?
Some of 1124 Florence St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Florence St. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Florence St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Florence St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Florence St. is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Florence St. offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Florence St. offers parking.
Does 1124 Florence St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Florence St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Florence St. have a pool?
No, 1124 Florence St. does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Florence St. have accessible units?
No, 1124 Florence St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Florence St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Florence St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Florence St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Florence St. does not have units with air conditioning.
