All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1024 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1024 12th Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1024 12th Street

1024 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1024 12th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
1024 12th Street Available 10/03/19 Completely renovated Imperial Beach home - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EzfJ6ot9bn4

Coming soon! Do not miss your chance to rent this single story, completed renovated Imperial Beach home. Available at the beginning of October, the home boasts new cabinets and appliances, an open layout, w/d, spacious 2 car garage, and a beautiful fenced in backyard with patio and BBQ. Pets will be considered.
**Please note - this home will be unfurnished.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5137215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 12th Street have any available units?
1024 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1024 12th Street have?
Some of 1024 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1024 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1024 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1024 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1024 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College