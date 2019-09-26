Amenities

1024 12th Street Available 10/03/19 Completely renovated Imperial Beach home - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EzfJ6ot9bn4



Coming soon! Do not miss your chance to rent this single story, completed renovated Imperial Beach home. Available at the beginning of October, the home boasts new cabinets and appliances, an open layout, w/d, spacious 2 car garage, and a beautiful fenced in backyard with patio and BBQ. Pets will be considered.

**Please note - this home will be unfurnished.**



No Cats Allowed



