All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 926 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
926 15th Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

926 15th Street

926 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

926 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Located just east of the famous Pacific Coast Hwy, this Mediterranean Style front townhouse overlooks Hermosa Beach and has Panoramic PV to Malibu Ocean Views from the large roof top deck. There are also Ocean Views from the living level. Maple Hardwood flooring in the Living, Dining, and Family Rooms. The large and spacious master has a view balcony, fireplace and walk in closet. The ensuite master bath is equipped with a spa tub, a two-sink vanity and a separate shower. The remodeled kitchen has a breakfast area for those informal meals. There are two large view balconies and a small patio area for Bar-B-Q's, that is if you don't want to go up to the large Roof Top Deck to have a Bar-B-Q and absorb the spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views with friends and family. Call for more info FYI There is saying for those who live at the beach: "It's always a great day in Paradise!!"Please don’t disturb the tenants. For a personal tour or for questions answered please call or text Gerard Ravel at (310) 490-9761. I am here to help! For Pets...call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 15th Street have any available units?
926 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 15th Street have?
Some of 926 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 926 15th Street offer parking?
No, 926 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 926 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 15th Street have a pool?
No, 926 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 926 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles