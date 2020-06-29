926 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Located just east of the famous Pacific Coast Hwy, this Mediterranean Style front townhouse overlooks Hermosa Beach and has Panoramic PV to Malibu Ocean Views from the large roof top deck. There are also Ocean Views from the living level. Maple Hardwood flooring in the Living, Dining, and Family Rooms. The large and spacious master has a view balcony, fireplace and walk in closet. The ensuite master bath is equipped with a spa tub, a two-sink vanity and a separate shower. The remodeled kitchen has a breakfast area for those informal meals. There are two large view balconies and a small patio area for Bar-B-Q's, that is if you don't want to go up to the large Roof Top Deck to have a Bar-B-Q and absorb the spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views with friends and family. Call for more info FYI There is saying for those who live at the beach: "It's always a great day in Paradise!!"Please don’t disturb the tenants. For a personal tour or for questions answered please call or text Gerard Ravel at (310) 490-9761. I am here to help! For Pets...call.