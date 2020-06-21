Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES

• 4BR / 3.5BA

• Approx. 2735 Sq Ft

• 2-Car Garage + Driveway

• Balcony (Off Master) & Yard

• 2 Dual-Sided Fireplaces

• Dual Zone Living Space

• Front Living Room w/ High

Ceilings, Bath & Dining Room

• Rear Living Area, Office Nook

& Large, Open Kitchen

• Large Kitchen w/ Granite

Countertops & All Stainless

Steel Appliances

• Huge Master w/ Slider to

Large Balcony, Walk-In Closet

& Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath

• Spacious 2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet & Private Bath

• Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall Closet & Jack & Jill Bath

• Grand Entry Foyer & 2nd Floor Walkway

• Beautiful Hardwood & Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms

• Laundry Room w/ W/D

• Must See to Appreciate!



• Tenant Pays All Utilities

• $6500/Mth

• $7000/Deposit

• Nonsmoking

• Pets May Be Considered W/Additional Deposit



• AVAILABLE 7/17/20

• SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



***Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants***



(RLNE4166872)