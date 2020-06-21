Amenities
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
• 4BR / 3.5BA
• Approx. 2735 Sq Ft
• 2-Car Garage + Driveway
• Balcony (Off Master) & Yard
• 2 Dual-Sided Fireplaces
• Dual Zone Living Space
• Front Living Room w/ High
Ceilings, Bath & Dining Room
• Rear Living Area, Office Nook
& Large, Open Kitchen
• Large Kitchen w/ Granite
Countertops & All Stainless
Steel Appliances
• Huge Master w/ Slider to
Large Balcony, Walk-In Closet
& Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath
• Spacious 2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet & Private Bath
• Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall Closet & Jack & Jill Bath
• Grand Entry Foyer & 2nd Floor Walkway
• Beautiful Hardwood & Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms
• Laundry Room w/ W/D
• Must See to Appreciate!
• Tenant Pays All Utilities
• $6500/Mth
• $7000/Deposit
• Nonsmoking
• Pets May Be Considered W/Additional Deposit
• AVAILABLE 7/17/20
• SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
***Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants***
(RLNE4166872)