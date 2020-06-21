All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
905 2nd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

905 2nd Street

905 2nd Street · (310) 376-6197
Location

905 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 905 2nd Street · Avail. Jul 17

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
• 4BR / 3.5BA
• Approx. 2735 Sq Ft
• 2-Car Garage + Driveway
• Balcony (Off Master) & Yard
• 2 Dual-Sided Fireplaces
• Dual Zone Living Space
• Front Living Room w/ High
Ceilings, Bath & Dining Room
• Rear Living Area, Office Nook
& Large, Open Kitchen
• Large Kitchen w/ Granite
Countertops & All Stainless
Steel Appliances
• Huge Master w/ Slider to
Large Balcony, Walk-In Closet
& Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath
• Spacious 2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet & Private Bath
• Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall Closet & Jack & Jill Bath
• Grand Entry Foyer & 2nd Floor Walkway
• Beautiful Hardwood & Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms
• Laundry Room w/ W/D
• Must See to Appreciate!

• Tenant Pays All Utilities
• $6500/Mth
• $7000/Deposit
• Nonsmoking
• Pets May Be Considered W/Additional Deposit

• AVAILABLE 7/17/20
• SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

***Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants***

(RLNE4166872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 2nd Street have any available units?
905 2nd Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 2nd Street have?
Some of 905 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 905 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 905 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 905 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 905 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
