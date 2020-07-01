847 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, IN A GREAT LOCATION OF HERMOSA BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH .

Upstairs Unit is available now. Has very open floor plan and lots of natural lighting. Central air and heating , 3 huge bedrooms and has own laundry hook up by the hallway. Has a 1 car private garage but tenants has the option to rent a second garage for add'l fee.

This is a complete remodel. New wood flooring, beautiful modern bathrooms and quartz counters in kitchen and newer appliances.

Great location because it has close proximity to award winning Hermosa Schools, parks, restaurants and shops and also walking distance to the beach.

Also has big patio deck with a Peek-a-boo Ocean views.