All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 847 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
847 7th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

847 7th Street

847 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

847 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, IN A GREAT LOCATION OF HERMOSA BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH .
Upstairs Unit is available now. Has very open floor plan and lots of natural lighting. Central air and heating , 3 huge bedrooms and has own laundry hook up by the hallway. Has a 1 car private garage but tenants has the option to rent a second garage for add'l fee.
This is a complete remodel. New wood flooring, beautiful modern bathrooms and quartz counters in kitchen and newer appliances.
Great location because it has close proximity to award winning Hermosa Schools, parks, restaurants and shops and also walking distance to the beach.
Also has big patio deck with a Peek-a-boo Ocean views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 7th Street have any available units?
847 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 7th Street have?
Some of 847 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
847 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 847 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 847 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 847 7th Street offers parking.
Does 847 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 7th Street have a pool?
No, 847 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 847 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 847 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 847 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles