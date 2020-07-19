844 1st Street

Amenities

Quiet Condominium Rental with Peek-A-Boo Ocean Views! - This private and quiet Hermosa Beach home is only 1/2 mile from the sand in this ideal Hermosa Beach location. This perfect rental is a two-level townhome with a two-car garage with ample storage space. Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring along with recessed lighting is throughout the home. The bottom level showcases a large master bedroom with high ceilings, an ensuite bathroom and a private patio. The lower level also has an additional bedroom located directly adjacent to a full bathroom. On the top main floor, sunlight pours through the windows onto an open floor plan with arched ceiling that has a peek-a-boo view of Palos Verdes Peninsula and the ocean. Perfect for entertaining, the open style kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances (i.e. refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher) and a 1/2 bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen area. W and dryer in unit. Except for trash, utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. No pets allowed.



This home is the definition of a beach townhome and you will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach beaches. Nearby are a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops, art shops and award winning schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638693)