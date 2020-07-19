All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

844 1st Street

844 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 1st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Quiet Condominium Rental with Peek-A-Boo Ocean Views! - This private and quiet Hermosa Beach home is only 1/2 mile from the sand in this ideal Hermosa Beach location. This perfect rental is a two-level townhome with a two-car garage with ample storage space. Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring along with recessed lighting is throughout the home. The bottom level showcases a large master bedroom with high ceilings, an ensuite bathroom and a private patio. The lower level also has an additional bedroom located directly adjacent to a full bathroom. On the top main floor, sunlight pours through the windows onto an open floor plan with arched ceiling that has a peek-a-boo view of Palos Verdes Peninsula and the ocean. Perfect for entertaining, the open style kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances (i.e. refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher) and a 1/2 bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen area. W and dryer in unit. Except for trash, utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. No pets allowed.

This home is the definition of a beach townhome and you will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach beaches. Nearby are a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops, art shops and award winning schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 1st Street have any available units?
844 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 1st Street have?
Some of 844 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 844 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 844 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 1st Street offers parking.
Does 844 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 1st Street have a pool?
No, 844 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 844 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
