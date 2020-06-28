All apartments in Hermosa Beach
810 Loma Drive

810 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perched at the top of the Hermosa Valley with gorgeous ocean views from your living room and rooftop deck, 810 Loma Drive has one of a kind distinction. Intended to be contemporary and sleek, white oak flooring and polished white concrete create a modern beach vibe that’s very inviting and comfortable for day-to-day living. Floor to ceiling glass folding doors allow abundant natural light and open fully to allow your living room and master bedroom to spill outdoors onto large west-facing balconies. All three bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. Custom cabinetry, carefully selected stone and high-end finishes complete this beach paradise. The open-concept top floor has kitchen, dining room and living room areas with ocean views – and incredible SoCal sunsets await you on the rooftop deck. The striped concrete and faux sod driveway with lush tropical landscaping brings a tremendous amount greenery and life to the property – while still being drought friendly.
http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-94wb8y/810-loma-dr-hermosa-beach-ca-90254

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Loma Drive have any available units?
810 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Loma Drive have?
Some of 810 Loma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 810 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 810 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Loma Drive has units with dishwashers.
