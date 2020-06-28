Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Perched at the top of the Hermosa Valley with gorgeous ocean views from your living room and rooftop deck, 810 Loma Drive has one of a kind distinction. Intended to be contemporary and sleek, white oak flooring and polished white concrete create a modern beach vibe that’s very inviting and comfortable for day-to-day living. Floor to ceiling glass folding doors allow abundant natural light and open fully to allow your living room and master bedroom to spill outdoors onto large west-facing balconies. All three bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. Custom cabinetry, carefully selected stone and high-end finishes complete this beach paradise. The open-concept top floor has kitchen, dining room and living room areas with ocean views – and incredible SoCal sunsets await you on the rooftop deck. The striped concrete and faux sod driveway with lush tropical landscaping brings a tremendous amount greenery and life to the property – while still being drought friendly.

