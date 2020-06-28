Amenities
Perched at the top of the Hermosa Valley with gorgeous ocean views from your living room and rooftop deck, 810 Loma Drive has one of a kind distinction. Intended to be contemporary and sleek, white oak flooring and polished white concrete create a modern beach vibe that’s very inviting and comfortable for day-to-day living. Floor to ceiling glass folding doors allow abundant natural light and open fully to allow your living room and master bedroom to spill outdoors onto large west-facing balconies. All three bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. Custom cabinetry, carefully selected stone and high-end finishes complete this beach paradise. The open-concept top floor has kitchen, dining room and living room areas with ocean views – and incredible SoCal sunsets await you on the rooftop deck. The striped concrete and faux sod driveway with lush tropical landscaping brings a tremendous amount greenery and life to the property – while still being drought friendly.
