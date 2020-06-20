All apartments in Hermosa Beach
732 The Strand

Location

732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease. The location offers beachfront living within strolling distance of downtown Hermosa Beach. The home was built with no expense spared and high attention to detail, designed to strike a balance between privacy and stunning views. Flooring materials include exotic cumaru hardwood and volcanic basalt. Fleetwood floor-to-ceiling, sliding glass walls open to three spacious decks that perfectly compliment the indoor-outdoor Southern California lifestyle. All three levels look out to 180 degree ocean views spanning from Malibu to Catalina Island. The chef’s kitchen features a Wolf six-burner stove, a Sub-Zero wine fridge, natural stone counters and an eat-in koa wood bar. The master suite is perched at the top level of the home with a bird’s eye view of the sea. The sumptuous master bath has an automated opening skylight above a soaking tub for two, and a spa like walk-in shower. Other features include radiant heat, 3-zone air conditioning, custom Vantage 3 panel home automation, award winning accent pieces, auto shades, central vacuum, soundproofed floors and walls, a 3-stop elevator, and a second 220-bottle wine cooler. The library can potentially convert to a 4th bedroom. Weekly house cleaning and monthly window washing are included for a turn key, bespoke experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 The Strand have any available units?
732 The Strand has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 The Strand have?
Some of 732 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
732 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 732 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 732 The Strand offer parking?
No, 732 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 732 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 The Strand have a pool?
No, 732 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 732 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 732 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 732 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
