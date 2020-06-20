732 The Strand

Amenities

Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease. The location offers beachfront living within strolling distance of downtown Hermosa Beach. The home was built with no expense spared and high attention to detail, designed to strike a balance between privacy and stunning views. Flooring materials include exotic cumaru hardwood and volcanic basalt. Fleetwood floor-to-ceiling, sliding glass walls open to three spacious decks that perfectly compliment the indoor-outdoor Southern California lifestyle. All three levels look out to 180 degree ocean views spanning from Malibu to Catalina Island. The chef’s kitchen features a Wolf six-burner stove, a Sub-Zero wine fridge, natural stone counters and an eat-in koa wood bar. The master suite is perched at the top level of the home with a bird’s eye view of the sea. The sumptuous master bath has an automated opening skylight above a soaking tub for two, and a spa like walk-in shower. Other features include radiant heat, 3-zone air conditioning, custom Vantage 3 panel home automation, award winning accent pieces, auto shades, central vacuum, soundproofed floors and walls, a 3-stop elevator, and a second 220-bottle wine cooler. The library can potentially convert to a 4th bedroom. Weekly house cleaning and monthly window washing are included for a turn key, bespoke experience.