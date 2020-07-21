715 Loma Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Renovated, sunny, fresh and breezy 2br 1ba upper apartment with recently updated eat-in kitchen, new flooring and ocean views from the bedrooms. Kitchen features new white quartz counters, carrara marble mosaic backsplash, new cabinets, new flooring, and new dishwasher. Nice sized rooms, approx. 800 sq. ft. total, with ceiling fans and a pleasant ocean cross-breeze. Great location on a quiet street with no power lines. It's an easy, gentle-sloped three-block walk to beach. Also just blocks away is downtown Hermosa, South Park, upper Pier Ave restaurants and Von's shopping center. Nice neighbors / living environment - a great place to enjoy Hermosa's sought-after beach lifestyle. Large common courtyard available for outdoor meals and BBQ's. 2 car tandem driveway parking included. Laundry facilities available on-site for $25/month. Firm no pet policy.