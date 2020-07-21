All apartments in Hermosa Beach
715 Loma Drive
715 Loma Drive

715 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated, sunny, fresh and breezy 2br 1ba upper apartment with recently updated eat-in kitchen, new flooring and ocean views from the bedrooms. Kitchen features new white quartz counters, carrara marble mosaic backsplash, new cabinets, new flooring, and new dishwasher. Nice sized rooms, approx. 800 sq. ft. total, with ceiling fans and a pleasant ocean cross-breeze. Great location on a quiet street with no power lines. It's an easy, gentle-sloped three-block walk to beach. Also just blocks away is downtown Hermosa, South Park, upper Pier Ave restaurants and Von's shopping center. Nice neighbors / living environment - a great place to enjoy Hermosa's sought-after beach lifestyle. Large common courtyard available for outdoor meals and BBQ's. 2 car tandem driveway parking included. Laundry facilities available on-site for $25/month. Firm no pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Loma Drive have any available units?
715 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Loma Drive have?
Some of 715 Loma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 715 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 715 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Loma Drive has units with dishwashers.
